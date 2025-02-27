Synergy Bank endows Nicholls scholarship for business students

The Nicholls Foundation received $10,000 to endow the Synergy Bank Service Endowed Scholarship in Business.

“We are honored to support this scholarship, knowing it will create lasting opportunities for students at Nicholls State University for years to come,” Synergy President and CEO Jerry Ledet, Jr. said. “By investing in education and students, we can help build a stronger, more vibrant community together.”

Recipients must be enrolled full-time in the Al Danos College of Business and maintain at least a 3.0 GPA. The recipient must demonstrate a financial need and can be in any business major. Students may be of any classification ranging from a freshman to a graduate student and from one of the following parishes:

Lafourche

Terrebonne

St. Mary

Pointe Coupee

West Feliciana

East Baton Rouge

West Baton Rouge

Livingston

Synergy Bank has a history and reputation of giving back to the community through service and would like the recipient to mirror that philosophy in volunteerism at their high school, college or community. One scholarship will be awarded per year in the amount of $500, with $250 dispersed in the fall and spring semesters. The award may be increased as the endowment grows.