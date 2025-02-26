Synergy Bank establishes $10,000 Business Endowed Scholarship with Fletcher Foundation

The Fletcher Technical Community College Foundation is proud to announce the establishment of the Synergy Bank Business Endowed Scholarship, made possible by a generous $10,000 donation from Synergy Bank.

This endowed scholarship will provide ongoing financial assistance to students pursuing business-related programs at Fletcher Technical Community College, helping to alleviate financial barriers and support workforce development in the region.

“Education has the power to change lives and strengthen communities. We are proud to invest in this scholarship, knowing it will provide lasting benefits for students at Fletcher Technical Community College for years to come.” – Jerry Ledet, President and CEO of Synergy Bank.

Dr. Kristine Strickland, Chancellor of Fletcher Technical Community College, expressed gratitude for the partnership, stating, “We are incredibly thankful for Synergy Bank’s commitment to higher education. This endowed scholarship will provide long-term benefits to our students, empowering them with the resources needed to achieve their academic and professional goals.”

The Fletcher Foundation, which works to secure financial support for the college and its students, recognizes the invaluable role of community partnerships in making education more accessible.