Synergy Bank names Karla Tipton Vice President of Finance and Accounting

Synergy Bank’s board of directors recently named Karla Tipton Vice President of Finance and Accounting. The announcement was made by Jerry P. Ledet, Jr., Synergy Bank President.

Tipton recently joined Synergy Bank with 18 years of accounting experience. She earned her accounting degree from Nicholls State University and is a Certified Public Accountant and has extensive financial background including as an auditor and Chief Financial Officer. Tipton currently serves as secretary of the South Central Chapter of CPA’s.

“We’re excited to welcome Karla to our team,” Synergy Bank President and CEO Jerry P. Ledet, Jr. said. “Her expertise in accounting will help us continue to grow and strengthen our operations.”