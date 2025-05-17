Terrebonne General Health System and Cardiovascular Institute of the South achieve 2025 Coronary Interventional Excellence Specialty Care Honors from Healthgrades

Terrebonne General Health System (Terrebonne General) and Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) announced that it has achieved the Coronary Interventional Excellence Award for clinical excellence from Healthgrades, the #1 site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. In addition to this national recognition, Terrebonne General and CIS are the only facilities in the state of Louisiana to receive this distinction for expert cardiac care. These achievements place Terrebonne General and CIS in the upper echelon of hospitals for specialty care nationwide and reflect both organizations’ commitment to delivering exceptional care year after year.

“Terrebonne General, along with our long-standing partner CIS, are at the forefront of innovation, driven by groundbreaking advancements, complex procedures, and a team of dedicated and compassionate physicians and staff. Our commitment to excellence has set us apart,” said Phyllis Peoples, Terrebonne General President and CEO. “Being the only facility in the state to receive this prestigious recognition is a testament to the hard work and unwavering dedication of every individual who has contributed to our success. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together.”

“From the beginning, my goal was to bring cutting-edge cardiovascular care closer to home for the people of South Louisiana,” said Dr. Craig Walker, Founder of Cardiovascular Institute of the South. “That vision became reality through our very first partnership with Terrebonne General. Together, we laid the foundation for a program that not only serves our community but leads the nation in heart care innovation.”

Terrebonne General and CIS’s achievements are based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. As part of its 2025 hospital assessment, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide to determine the top performers in specialty care. By offering easy access to objective performance measures, Healthgrades helps consumers find and select a hospital that excels in providing the care they need.

CIS is honored to receive recognition with our partners at Terrebonne General from Healthgrades—placing us in the top 10% of hospitals nationwide for coronary intervention procedures—and I am confident our physicians and team will continue to keep raising the bar for cardiovascular care, right here at home,” said Ryan Hebert, CEO of Cardiovascular Institute of the South. “This achievement is a direct reflection of the skill, dedication, and compassion of our physicians and care teams, who deliver exceptional cardiovascular care every day. This milestone reflects over 40 years of trusted partnership with Terrebonne General and our shared commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality cardiovascular care to the people of South Louisiana.”

As variation in performance among hospitals continues to grow, it is increasingly important for consumers to seek care at top-rated programs. Healthgrades’ 2025 analysis revealed that if all hospitals as a group performed similarly to five-star hospitals during the 2021-2023 study period, on average, 224,958 lives could potentially have been saved and 141,692 complications could potentially have been avoided.*