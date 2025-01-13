Terrebonne General Health System appoints Dr. Scott Haydel as Chief of Staff and Dr. Gregory Maidoh as Vice-Chief of Staff

Terrebonne General Health System appointed Scott Haydel, MD, as Chief of Medical Staff and Gregory Maidoh, MD, as Vice-Chief of Staff for 2025-2027. Dr. Haydel served as Vice-Chief of Staff for the previous two years and on the Medical Executive Committee.

Dr. Scott Haydel graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine. He then completed his residency at the University Medical Center in Lafayette, LA. Dr. Haydel is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and has been practicing in Houma for 26 years.

Dr. Gregory Maidoh graduated from medical school at the University of Ibadan in Ibadan, Nigeria. He then completed his internship and residency at Harlem Hospital Center in New York, New York. Following this, he pursued a fellowship in Nephrology at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. Dr. Maidoh is board-certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and has been practicing in Houma for 29 years.

In these roles, Dr. Haydel and Dr. Maidoh will provide medical leadership and direction to Terrebonne General Health System’s highly specialized medical staff. They will oversee medical staff activities related to improving the quality of clinical services. Terrebonne General has over 450 medical staff providers that offer 42 various specialties.

“We are honored to have Dr. Haydel as our Chief of Medical Staff and Dr. Maidoh as our Vice Chief this year,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Their expertise and leadership will be instrumental in guiding our medical team and enhancing our ability to deliver exceptional care to the community we serve.”