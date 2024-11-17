Terrebonne General Health System Cardiology earns Echocardiography Reaccreditation by Intersocietal Accreditation Commission

Terrebonne General Health System is honored to announce the reaccreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) for Echocardiography. Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. There are many factors that contribute to an accurate diagnosis based on echocardiography. The training and experience of the sonographer performing the procedure, the type of equipment used, and the quality assessment metrics each facility is required to measure all contribute to a positive patient outcome. IAC accreditation is a “seal of approval” that patients can rely on as an indicator of consistent quality care and a commitment to continuous improvement.

Terrebonne General Health System Cardiology has been granted a three-year term of accreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography in the area(s) of Adult Transthoracic and Adult Transesophageal. This latest accreditation awarded to Terrebonne General’s Cardiology demonstrates the facility’s ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care in echocardiography.

Accreditation by the IAC means that Terrebonne General Health System Cardiology has undergone an intensive application and review process and is found to be in compliance with the published Standards, thus demonstrating a commitment to quality patient care in echocardiography. Comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts, the IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of the applicant facility to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports.

“We are incredibly proud to receive this reaccreditation from IAC,” says Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “It reflects a legacy of expertise spanning more than four decades of partnership between Terrebonne General and CIS.”