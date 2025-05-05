Terrebonne General Health System earns an “A” Hospital Safety Grade for four consecutive terms from the Leapfrog Group for the Spring 2025

Terrebonne General Health System earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care, for the fourth consecutive term. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“I am deeply honored and incredibly proud of the Terrebonne General healthcare team for earning this prestigious national recognition, a true testament to the unwavering commitment we have to the safety, quality, and excellence in the care we provide to our patients every day,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General. “This achievement reflects the collective dedication of our team, who tirelessly strive to deliver not only exceptional medical care but also compassionate, patient-centered service to each individual we have the privilege of serving.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects enormous dedication to patient safety,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “I extend my congratulations to Terrebonne General Health System, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for creating a culture where patients come first.”

To explore Terrebonne General Health System’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.