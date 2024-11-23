Terrebonne General Health System earns an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group for the Fall 2024

Terrebonne General Health System earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog that sets standards for excellence in patient care, for the third consecutive term. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“I am incredibly proud of the Terrebonne General healthcare team for achieving this remarkable national recognition, which reflects the exceptional safety and quality of care we provide to our patients daily,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General. “Our team is dedicated to delivering medical excellence and compassionate care to every patient we serve.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade stands as the only hospital ratings program focused solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day in the United States. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.

“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Terrebonne General Health System, said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Terrebonne General Health System, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”

To explore Terrebonne General Health System’s full grade details and to find valuable tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org.