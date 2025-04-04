Terrebonne General Health System honored Dr. Scott Haydel as a recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award

Terrebonne General Health System honored Dr. Scott Haydel, Family Medicine, as the recipient of the Golden Stethoscope Award. Dr. Haydel has been a Family Medicine physician at Terrebonne General for 26 years and is board-certified by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Haydel is the current Medical Chief of Staff for 2025 – 2027.

Dr. Haydel graduated from medical school at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, LA. He then completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the University Medical Center in Lafayette, LA.

The prominent Golden Stethoscope Award publicly recognizes a Terrebonne General physician for exceptional professionalism, integrity, and teamwork in caring for patients and families and interacting with hospital staff members and other physicians. Two physicians are recognized with this award each year.

Dr. Haydel was thankful and honored to be recognized with this award.