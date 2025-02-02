Terrebonne General Health System named top 10 percent in the nation for Overall Medical Excellence and Patient Safety from CareChex by Quantros

Terrebonne General Health System was named Among the Top 10 percent in the nation for Overall Medical Excellence and Patient Safety from CareChex by Qunatros for the 2025 quality award ranking. These rankings list Terrebonne General as among the Top 10 percent in the Nation for overall hospital and surgical care. Terrebonne General also ranked in the top 10 percent in the nation for pulmonary care, sepsis care, vascular surgery, and cardiac care.

Since 2009, CareChex awards have recognized top-performing hospitals based on performance in patient quality outcome measures. Bluebook Quantros uses its innovative medical quality rating system to identify the top performers in 39 categories of care from nearly all general, acute care, and non-federal hospitals in the nation.

“I am immensely proud of the Terrebonne General healthcare team for earning this prestigious national recognition, a testament to the outstanding safety and superior quality of care we consistently deliver to our patients,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO of Terrebonne General. “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to medical excellence and compassionate service, ensuring every patient receives the exceptional care they deserve.”

For more information or to learn more about CareChex quality ranking of other hospitals in the area, please click here. To learn more about Terrebonne General, visit www.tghealthsystem.com.