Terrebonne General Health System names Randy Montz, Director of Human Resources

Terrebonne General Health System has named Randy Montz as the new Director of Human Resources (HR). Montz brings over 20 years of human resources expertise to Terrebonne General, where he will lead all facets of the department, including recruitment and retention, employee training and development, performance management, and strategic planning.

His most recent role was the Regional Director of HR Talent Strategy & Innovation with Ascension Health System in Panama City, Florida where he oversaw and monitored Human Resource/Talent Operations and performance throughout the recruitment process, onboarding, talent sourcing, skill evaluation, and selection of candidates across 10 acute care hospitals, 35 Post-Acute Care Hospitals, and 300 varied specialty locations in 11 states. Prior roles included managing HR and talent professionals, physician recruitment and creating innovative retention programs for a variety of healthcare organizations.

Montz received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Minor in Marketing from Sawyer College of Business in San Jose, California. He obtained his Military Leadership and Development Training from the US Naval School of Health Sciences and the US Naval Training Center in San Diego, California.

He is a long-time member of the Society of Human Resource Management, the American College of Healthcare Executives, and the American Society of Healthcare Human Resource Administration.

“We are thrilled to welcome Randy as our new Director of Human Resources,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “With his extensive experience and proven leadership in healthcare HR, Randy brings valuable insight as we continue to strengthen our culture of excellence, compassion, and growth.”