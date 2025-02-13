Terrebonne General Health System progresses into 2025

Since celebrating seven decades of providing a legacy of healthcare to the region, Terrebonne General Health System is entering 2025, poised for an exciting year ahead, marked by significant growth, new developments, and an ongoing commitment to healthcare excellence.

Recently, Terrebonne General was notified the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) obligated funds that will provide federal reimbursement for permanent repairs incurred by Hurricane Ida over three years ago. These reimbursed funds will make it possible to repair, restore, and protect the north side of the healthcare facility that received substantial damage due to Hurricane Ida in 2021.

“It is exciting to finally be approved for this reimbursement funding,” explained Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Plans are in place for a quality renovation on our North tower that will enhance our facility and protect it from natural disasters for generations to come.”

Terrebonne General would like to extend a huge thank you to all of our local, state and federal delegation, as well as disaster organization representatives who worked tirelessly to secure these funds.

The 107,000-square-foot modern patient tower expansion and renovation will provide larger, more accessible rooms and enhance care and support. As part of an ongoing goal to exceed our patients’ needs, the expansion upgrades are designed to enhance safety, improve patient care delivery, and create a more conducive environment for our physicians and staff.

Additionally, there are two major expansions are underway for Terrebonne General in the realm of health and wellness, unrelated to the approval of the FEMA reimbursement funds for patient tower repairs. The Terrebonne General Performance Training Center is relocating to a newly expanded facility designed to better meet the growing demand for certified strength and conditioning programs. Centrally located for convenience, this facility will feature expanded workout areas, ultramodern equipment, and a team of highly qualified, certified professionals dedicated to supporting the fitness goals of student-athletes and the general population.

Additionally, the foundation is being laid for the Terrebonne General Healthy Lifestyles Center, which will be the most innovative and comprehensive health and wellness center our region has ever seen. Offering medically integrated health and fitness, it will provide advanced screenings, specialized programs, services, and expert staffing—all backed by Terrebonne General’s trusted healthcare expertise. This new center is specifically designed to meet the needs of individuals managing chronic conditions or other health concerns, offering resources to improve health outcomes and quality of life.

“We are enthused about the growth and opportunities that 2025 and beyond will bring to the people of our region,” added Peoples. “Terrebonne General has always been a trusted healthcare provider for over 70 years, and we remain committed to innovation, continuously advancing healthcare to meet the evolving needs of our community,” she added.

The year ahead promises to be filled with significant milestones, including the development of state-of-the-art facilities for inpatient care, the introduction of comprehensive health and wellness programs aimed at helping individuals achieve their fitness and overall health goals, and the construction of a groundbreaking, all-encompassing healthy lifestyles facility. This new center will expand access to vital health and wellness resources, further enhancing the care and services available to our community.

We look forward to the continued progress and the positive impact these advancements will have on the health and well-being of our region.