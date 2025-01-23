Terrebonne General Health System resumes normal operations on January 24

Terrebonne General Health System will be open and resume normal business operations for all services including outpatient clinics both on and off campus, and elective services on Friday, January 24, 2025.  


The Emergency and Inpatient Departments have remained open throughout this weather event.  We would like to commend our physicians and staff for their dedication and service during this crucial time.  

Thank you for your patience as we secured everyone safety.  Our team looks forward to continuing to serve our community.  

