Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Dr. Deanna Blanchard to their esteemed medical staff

Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Dr. Deanna Blanchard, a Family Medicine physician, to its esteemed medical staff effective January 6, 2025.

Dr. Deanna Blanchard is board-certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine. Dr. Blanchard attended the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and received a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Bachelor of Sciences in Biology. She received medical education from the Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara in Guadalajara, Mexico in 2011. Dr. Blanchard went on to complete her pre-internship at New York Medical College, Sound Shore Medical Center in Mount Vernon, New York and then completed her Family Medicine residency at East Jefferson General Hospital in New Orleans, LA, where she served as the Chief Resident from 2015-2016.

Dr. Blanchard is also a certified Culinary Medicine Specialist and a member of the Louisiana State Board of Medical Examiners Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

In her personal time, Dr. Blanchard enjoys cooking, fishing, reading, yoga, nutrition and fitness, and spending time with friends and family. She is fluent in both English and Spanish and can also speak French.

Dr. Blanchard will be practicing at the Multispecialty Clinic in Gray and alongside Dr. Abou Issa at the Chauvin Clinic.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Blanchard join our team,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “We look forward to the valuable contributions she will bring to our organization and to the patients we serve.”