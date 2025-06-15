Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Dr. Tyler Tewilliager, Podiatric Medicine, to Terrebonne General Health System

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to welcome Dr. Tyler Tewilliager, a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine, to Terrebonne General and Gulf Coast Orthopedics. He will join the orthopedic group to provide podiatric medicine and surgery on all aspects of foot and ankle care, including total ankle replacement, Charcot reconstruction, trauma, limb salvage, external fixation, forefoot and rearfoot reconstruction, and inpatient and outpatient management.

Dr. Tewilliager received his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. He completed his Residency at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio, and his Fellowship at Advanced Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Specialist in Denver, Colorado. He then received his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine from Kent State University College of Podiatric Medicine in Independence, Ohio.

He is board-certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery in Reconstructive Foot and Ankle Surgery. He is a member of the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, the American College of Podiatric Medicine, and the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgeons.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. Tewilliager, call (985) 306-5481 or visit tghealthsystem.com.