Terrebonne General Health System welcomes Kate Baumann, NP, to Terrebonne General Internal Medicine Specialists

Terrebonne General Health System is pleased to welcome Kate Baumann, a Nurse Practitioner, to the Terrebonne General Internal Medicine Specialists team. Baumann joins Dr. Fadi Abou-Issa and Nancy Faucheaux, NP, to manage common and complex medical conditions in adult patients, such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, immunologic disorders, and more.

Baumann obtained both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science from Nicholls State University. She has 14 years of experience as a Registered Nurse, taking care of patients in specialized areas like critical care, emergency, and medical-surgical units.

Baumann is a compassionate advocate for patient care and wellness and looks forward to serving the patients at the Internal Medicine Specialists in Houma.

Terrebonne General Internal Medicine Specialists is located in the Terrebonne General Medical Atrium at 8120 Main Street, Suite 301, Houma, LA 70360, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. To schedule an appointment today, call (985) 851-6653 or visit tghealthsystem.com.