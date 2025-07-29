Terrebonne General Health System welcomes two new emergency physician specialists to their esteemed medical staff

Terrebonne General Health System is proud to announce the addition of two new emergency medicine physicians, Dr. Joshua LeBoeuf, Emergency Medicine Specialist, and Dr. Michelle Huber, Emergency Medicine Specialist, to the esteemed medical staff.

Dr. Joshua LeBoeuf is a Houma native and Emergency Medicine Physician who earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, cum laude, from Loyola University in New Orleans, Louisiana, and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in Fort Smith, Arkansas. He completed his Residency at Integris Southwest Medical Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Dr. LeBoeuf is a member of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine and the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association.

Dr. Michelle Huber is an Emergency Medicine Physician who earned her Bachelor of Science in Molecular Genetics, cum laude, from Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and her Doctor of Medicine from Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also received her Master of Public Health and Global Health Management and Policy from Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine. Dr. Huber completed her Internship and Residency at Louisiana State University Emergency Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dr. Huber is a member of the American Academy of Emergency Medicine, the Society of Academic Emergency Medicine, the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association, the American Medical Association, and the American Medical Association’s Political Action Committee.

“We’re excited to welcome these in-demand emergency medicine specialists to our growing medical team. Their expertise strengthens our ability to deliver vital, life-saving care to those who need it most in our community,” said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.