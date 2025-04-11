Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center welcomes New Foundation Philanthropy Coordinator

Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center welcomes Paige Pierce as the new Foundation Philanthropy Coordinator. In this role, she will lead philanthropic initiatives, develop fundraising strategies, and cultivate donor relationships, focusing on the Cancer Center and our local cancer patients.

With a background in alumni relations and talent acquisition, Paige brings extensive experience in relationship building, event coordination, and strategic engagement. She previously served as Director of Alumni Affairs at Nicholls State University, where she strengthened alumni connections and led fundraising efforts. Paige holds a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Management from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and a Bachelor of Science in Management from Nicholls State University.

Beyond her professional achievements, Paige is actively involved in the community. She serves as the secretary for the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce, event coordinator for Girls on the Run Bayou Region, a member of the Thibodaux Service League, and board member for Bayou Region Young Professionals. She looks forward to fostering philanthropic partnerships and making a positive impact on the lives of patients and families.

The Cancer Center offers comprehensive, patient-focused cancer services. With a combination of exceptional resources and highly experienced and compassionate physicians and staff, patients receive the highest quality cancer care available right here at home.

For more information about the Cancer Center’s development program, contact (985) 873-4635.