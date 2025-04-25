Terrebonne Parish joins Delta Regional Authority, unlocking new federal investment opportunities

The South Central Planning and Development Commission announced that Terrebonne Parish has officially been added as an eligible region under the Delta Regional Authority (DRA), opening the door to new federal investment in infrastructure, workforce development, and economic growth.

The inclusion marks a major regional win and is the result of dedicated collaboration among local, state, and federal leaders. The South Central Planning and Development Commission (SCPDC) played a key role in advocacy efforts, alongside strong support from public officials and community stakeholders.

This legislative achievement was led by Congressman Garret Graves, who introduced the bill, with co-sponsorship from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise. Additional support came from Congressman Clay Higgins and Congressman Troy Carter, underscoring the bipartisan commitment to Terrebonne’s growth. Special thanks were also extended to Monique Crochet of Fletcher Technical Community College and Terrebonne Parish Government, led by Parish President Jason Bergeron, for their instrumental contributions.

Joining the DRA is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region—enhancing infrastructure, supporting workforce advancement, and driving job creation. The move is a substantial milestone for Terrebonne Parish and a testament to the power of regional collaboration.