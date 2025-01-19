Terrebonne Parish Library to host Annual Job Fair

The Terrebonne Parish Library invites job seekers and career changers to its Annual Job Fair on Monday, January 27, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Library located at 151 Library Drive in Houma.

This exciting event will connect visitors with a wide range of businesses, organizations, and educational opportunities. Attendees can explore careers in industries such as:

Marine Industry

Retail

Education

Law Enforcement

Healthcare

Food Industry

Government Agencies, and more!

As an added bonus, attendees will have the chance to get a free professional headshot during the job fair—a perfect addition to any resume or LinkedIn profile.

Participants are encouraged to bring their resume, CV, or other related documents to maximize networking opportunities.

Whether you’re looking for your first job, a career change, or new professional connections, this job fair is an excellent opportunity to take the next step toward your future. For more information, please contact Joel Ohmer, Communications Director, at 985-876-5861 ext. 236 or email johmer@mytpl.org.