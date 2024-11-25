The Catholic Foundation grants $35,400 to Catholic Charities

Each year, the proceeds from the St. Joseph’s Dinner play a vital role in supporting the impactful work of the Catholic Foundation for the diocese. This year, our board felt inspired to give back to the diocese we serve by allocating a portion of our net proceeds to a special cause. We are delighted to announce a grant of $35,400 to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux as our chosen ministry.

This funding comes as a result of a successful St. Joseph’s Dinner, an event dedicated to fostering connections and raising funds for the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana to continue to make an impact on the ministries we support. Thanks to our generous supporters, the proceeds from this year’s St. Joseph’s Dinner have made a substantial impact, enabling the Catholic Foundation board to allocate a portion of these funds to Catholic Charities to serve those in need. The dinner not only served as a gathering of our amazing supporters to celebrate our 10-Year anniversary but also as an opportunity to bring awareness about the vital services provided by Catholic Charities in our community.

This grant will support a wide range of programs, including Food Banks, Individual and Family Assistance, St. Lucy’s, and Backpack Program for the homeless, all aimed at uplifting and empowering individuals and families facing challenges. This investment in the community reflects the foundation’s commitment to living out the core values of compassion, service, and solidarity.

The Catholic Foundation expresses its heartfelt gratitude to all the sponsors, attendees, and volunteers who contributed to the success of the St. Joseph’s Dinner. Their dedication and support have made it possible to continue the important work that we do and ensuring that assistance reaches those who need it most.

As we celebrate this achievement, we look forward to the ongoing collaboration with our community partners and the positive difference these funds will make in the lives of many. Together, we can continue to build a stronger, more compassionate community, guided by our shared faith and commitment to service.