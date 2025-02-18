The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System announces three new board members for 2025-2026

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System announces the appointment of three new board members, John Fontenot, Michael Meche, and Tanner Magee, to the Foundation Board.

John Fontenot is a 19-year resident of Houma and has been deeply committed to the Terrebonne/Lafourche community as the founder of Cooper Life Fund (CLF), a non-profit organization aiding families of children born with serious medical conditions. John serves as the race director for The Super Cooper 5K, CLF’s annual running/walking event now celebrating its 19th year, which raises awareness and funds for this important cause. John is active in other community activities ranging from health & fitness to creating community trails for outdoor enthusiasts, and he is also a dedicated professional of 35 years to the offshore maritime industry. Through his work, John continues to make a lasting impact on both his community and the families that CLF supports.

Tanner Magee is a Houma native. He attended Louisiana State University, where he received his Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Masters in Public Administration, Juris Doctorate, and Bachelor of Civil Law. Tanner was elected in 2015 and 2020 to serve in the Louisiana House of Representatives and was elected as Speaker Pro Tempore. He is the owner of Landry Magee, LLC, a law firm located in Houma. Tanner also serves on the board for Terrebonne General Health System.

Michael Meche is a Houma native who graduated from Nicholls State University with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. His professional career started in nursing but led him to a career in international safety training, teaching inland and offshore employees how to mitigate hazards in their daily tasks and instructing them how to handle any medical emergencies that they might face. In 2014, Michael and his business partner started Atlas Marine Services, a shore-based tankerman company that provides services to barge line operators along the entire Gulf Coast. Atlas has over 50 employees from Corpus Christi, Texas, to Mobile, AL, and is celebrating its 10-year anniversary in a few weeks. Michael is one of the twelve founders of Roux for a Reason and has served on the board since its inception in 2016. Roux for a Reason has become one of the largest cook-offs in Terrebonne Parish. During its nine-year run, Roux has raised over $500,000.00 that has been donated to Terrebonne General | Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center to provide nutritional services and support to cancer patients in our community.

Members of the 2025-2026 Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System Executive Board are Paul Labat, Board Chair; Tiffany Adams, Vice Chair; Mike Lewis, Secretary; Jay Walker, Treasurer and Executive Director. Elmy Savoie, Executive Director, welcomes these new board members.