The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System named 2025 Freeman Challenges Grantee

The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System has been named a 2025 grantee of the Greater New Orleans Foundation’s Freeman Challenges, an initiative that has strengthened nonprofit financial sustainability across the region for 25 years.

The recognition was announced at the Freeman Challenges Grantee Luncheon in February, where the Greater New Orleans Foundation celebrated this milestone anniversary alongside the Freeman family and nonprofit recipients. The Richard West Freeman Endowment and Board-Restricted Reserve Challenges provide matching grants to nonprofits that successfully raise funds to establish or grow their endowments and cash reserves.

Since its launch in 2000, the Freeman Challenges have awarded $864,250 in grants to 55 nonprofits, with participating organizations collectively raising more than $1.7 million to secure their futures. This year’s grantees include The Foundation for Terrebonne General Health System, along with Historic BK House & Gardens, Innocence Project New Orleans, Sankofa NOLA, The Ella Project, and Youth Empowerment Project (YEP).

“On behalf of The Board of Directors of the Foundation for Terrebonne General, we would like to extend our deepest gratitude to all our donors who contributed to the Mobile Care Clinic Endowment with a special thanks to the Freeman Family and the Greater New Orleans Foundation for matching the donations up to $25,000. Your partnership and commitment to health ensures that the Mobile CARE Clinic will continue to deliver vital healthcare services to the citizens of the Bayou Region,” shared Executive Director Elmy W. Savoie.

For more information on the Greater New Orleans Foundation and its initiatives, visit www.gnof.org.