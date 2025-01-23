Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce honors exceptional community members at Annual Awards Banquet

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated exceptional community members at their 58th Annual Awards Banquet last week.

“What an unforgettable night at our Annual Awards Banquet. Congratulations to all of our incredible award winners,” reads a statement from the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce. “A heartfelt thank you to our guests, sponsors, and everyone who played a role in making the night so special. Your support means the world, and it’s because of you that events like this are possible.”

The award winners are as follows:

Business of the Year: Ortho LA – Founded in 2007, OrthoLA has grown to a team of nine dedicated professionals committed to providing top-quality care in sports medicine, joint replacement, physical therapy, and more. Their dedication to serving the Thibodaux community ensures patients can receive exceptional treatment close to home. Check out their story here.

Small Business of the Year: Salon Moxie – Owner Tiffany Lagarde opened her salon in 2013, starting with just her and her sister. Today, Salon Moxie has grown into a thriving business with 15 talented stylists, offering clients a unique and memorable salon experience. In 2023, Tiffany’s bold vision led her to transform a former bowling alley into the new home of Salon Moxie—proving that with determination, confidence, and a bold spirit, anything is possible! Check out their story here.

Nonprofit of the Year: Start Corporation – This non-profit organization goes above and beyond to serve our community by providing comprehensive health services for individuals, including those with mental disabilities, the homeless, youth, and veterans. Through their community health centers, Start Corporation addresses patients’ basic needs with a dedicated team of physicians, nurse practitioners, and licensed social workers. Under the leadership of CEO Casey Guidry, who has been with the organization since 2000, Start Corporation continues to make a meaningful impact on countless lives. Check out their story here.

Outstanding Citizen of the Year: Michael Reith – Michael has been a dedicated leader in our community, working at John Deere Thibodaux for over 20 years and lending his time and talents to countless organizations, including the Virtual Academy of Lafourche, Lafourche Education Foundation, Louisiana King Cake Festival, Knights of Columbus, E.D. White Band, and more. As a volunteer firefighter, Michael embodies the spirit of service, consistently working to make a positive impact in the lives of others. Check out his story here.

Mr. and Mrs. Lindy Hoffman Music’s Unsung Hero Award: Tommy Baudoin – With music in his veins, Tommy’s journey began at just 9 years old. From working at Hoffman Music Store to playing in bands like The Groove, his passion for music has left a lasting impact on our community. Today, as the band director at St. Joseph’s Elementary School, Tommy continues to inspire the next generation of musicians, sharing his love for music with students of all ages. Check out his story here.

Teenager of the Year: Lilly Bilello – Lilly is a dedicated Thibodaux High School cheerleader and an active leader in organizations like the student council, Key Club, Christian Club, National Honor Society, and senior class council. Already ahead with college credits, she plans to attend LSU to major in Biochemistry, driven by her passion for helping others. This honor includes a scholarship from the Norman “Big Boy” Swanner Foundation, recognizing Lilly’s exceptional dedication to her studies, school, and community. Check out her story here.

Congratulations to all the awards winners at the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce Banquet! For more information, please visit their Facebook page.