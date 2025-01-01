Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce to host 58th Annual Awards Banquet this January

The Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their 58th Annual Awards Banquet this January.

Local business owners, community members, and more are invited to come out on January 16, 2024 to the Warren J. Harang Auditorium in Thibodaux from 6:30 PM-9:00 PM to ring in the New Year with festive Mardi Gras flair and celebrate the best in local business.

Tickets are required for the event, and may be purchased here.

The mission of the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce is to “Promote economic prosperity by connecting business with the community,” with an emphasis on professionalism, dedication, commitment, and positive visibility. The local Chamber is dedicated to a three-fold approach:

The Bridge to Business, connecting business to business and business to the community;

The Bridge to Opportunity, connecting the community with business through cultural events;

and The Bridge to the Future, connecting to the future of business through education and encouraging the entrepreneurial spirit.

For more information, please visit the Thibodaux Chamber of Commerce’s website.