Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair announces Synergy Bank as Presenting Sponsor

The Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department is proud to announce that the 142nd annual Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair will be presented by Synergy Bank May 1 through May 4.

Since inception, the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department has depended upon funds raised at the Firemen’s Fair for a significant portion of its annual budget, and it is because of this great event, that the department can maintain operations across the parish. For the first time in the fair’s history, a local business serves as the Presenting Sponsor.

“As a community bank, we take great pride in supporting the traditions and events that make our home special,” Jerry Ledet, Synergy Bank President and CEO, said. “We’re excited to support the Thibodaux Volunteer Fire Department with this impactful and fun event for our community.”

While offering free admission for the four-day event, the Thibodaux Firemen’s Fair is the largest fair of its kind across Southeast Louisiana, bringing in tens of thousands of guests from across the state to enjoy delicious Cajun foods and drinks, the signature “Firemen’s Punch”, complimentary entertainment by local and national musicians, dozens of rides, games, and family fun. The event also features the annual 5K Run and Walk on Saturday, as well as the Firemen’s Parade, Live Auction, and $15,000 Raffle Pull to close out festivities on Sunday.

“We are grateful to Synergy Bank for their support as our Presenting Sponsor,” Fair Chairman, Walton Guidry said. “Their generous contribution plays a vital role in the success of the fair, which is essential to funding our volunteer fire department. With partners like Synergy Bank, we can continue this important tradition and ensure our first responders have the resources they need.”

For a full list of event features and scheduling, please visit: www.firemensfair.com