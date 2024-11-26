Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. Grants $11,000 to local property owners for 2024 facade improvements

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is excited to announce the successful completion of their 2024 Facade Grant Program!

In partnership with The Lorio Foundation, Thibodaux Main Street recently awarded nearly $11,000 in grant funding to three property owners to catalyze over $24,000 in private investment in the Main Street District.

“These projects embody the spirit of revitalization and create a welcoming atmosphere for residents, visitors, and businesses alike,” reads a statement from Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. “We extend our sincere appreciate to The Lorio Foundation for making this program possible!”

The following properties received grants for renovations, and community members are encourage to stop by and see the improvement:

601 West 3rd Street – Awning canvas replacement and added lighting

Awning canvas replacement and added lighting 102 St. Louis Street – Refinished posts and balcony railings

Refinished posts and balcony railings 514 West 3rd Street – Demo stucco, install new fixed windows

Photos provided by Thibodaux Main Street, Inc.

Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. is a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the revitalization and promotion of Historic Downtown Thibodaux. They aim to strengthen our community through historic preservation-based economic and community development, small business support, and cultural events; as well as by offering economic and financial tools and incentives to help businesses and catalyze property development & investment in downtown.

For more information, please visit Thibodaux Main Street, Inc. on Facebook.