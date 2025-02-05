Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center achieves Medical Fitness Association Facility Recertification

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce that its Fitness Center has achieved Facility Recertification by the Medical Fitness Association, the country’s leading organization dedicated solely to medically integrated wellness and fitness facilities.

This recertification represents a significant continuing commitment by Thibodaux Regional to offer the highest standards of professional expertise and quality programming and services. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center is committed to assisting members in developing and maintaining a healthy lifestyle that minimizes the risk of illness and disease and promote overall wellness.

The Medical Fitness Association’s Facility Certification is the first and only certification offered specifically to facilities in the medical fitness industry—an industry that serves over four million members worldwide. Based on the Association’s internationally recognized Standards and Guidelines for Medical Fitness Facilities, the certification process involves an in-depth, on-site review of a facility’s adherence to a set of prescribed standards and guidelines. The certification process is an integral part of ensuring that facilities provide a high level of quality and safety in the programs and services they deliver in order for them to become fully integrated into the local continuum of healthcare. The Medical Fitness Association Facility Certification is recognized as a mark of excellence in the health and wellness industry.

“Achieving recertification from the Medical Fitness Association reflects the hard work and continued dedication of our entire team,” said Christina Myhand, Fitness Center Director. “This certification underscores Thibodaux Regional’s commitment to offering exceptional services in education, operational excellence, customer service, and emergency preparedness. We are proud to be one of just 52 fitness centers in North America, and the only one in this region, to receive this prestigious recognition.”

According to David Flench, FACHE, FMFA, President and CEO of the Medical Fitness Association, “As the incidence of chronic disease continues to rise, the need for medical fitness facilities to offer a high standard of programming for the communities they serve is more important than ever. Studies have shown that when people maintain an active lifestyle, especially in a safe environment, they reduce the risk of illness down the road. Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center has taken an important step in providing this extraordinary level of care.”