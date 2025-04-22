Thibodaux Regional Health System earns Louisiana Birth Ready Designation

Thibodaux Regional Health System has been awarded the Louisiana Birth Ready designation by the Louisiana Perinatal Quality Collaborative (LaPQC). This certification recognizes the hospital’s commitment to implementing and sustaining best practices that promote safe, patient-centered, and dignified births.

The Birth Ready designation is a prestigious honor that acknowledges hospitals demonstrating excellence in maternal care through evidence-based protocols, quality improvement initiatives, and educational programs. Thibodaux Regional has worked diligently to enhance maternal and infant outcomes by prioritizing patient safety, improving perinatal care, and fostering positive birth experiences for families.

This designation highlights the hospital’s active participation in a statewide initiative to improve maternal, perinatal, and infant health outcomes. Through this collaborative effort, Thibodaux Regional has implemented advanced clinical practices, staff training programs, and patient education initiatives designed to enhance the quality and safety of maternity care.

For more information on the Louisiana Birth Ready designation visit https://lapqc.org/initiatives/birth-ready-designation/.

About Thibodaux Regional Health System – Thibodaux Regional Health System is a nationally-recognized regional medical center that provides inpatient and outpatient care for the people of Lafourche and seven surrounding parishes. The Health System has been recognized as a 5-Star hospital by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for providing the highest quality care and is also nationally recognized for cost efficiency, innovation, safety and outstanding patient experience.

Thibodaux Regional is a leader in providing highly specialized services that include Heart Surgery, Medical and Radiation Oncology, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Sports Medicine, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, General, Laparoscopic, and Bariatric Surgery, Pulmonology, Rheumatology, Women’s Services, Sleep Disorders, Behavioral Health, Inpatient and Outpatient Physical Rehabilitation, and Wellness Services. For more information, visit www.thibodaux.com.