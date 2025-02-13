Thibodaux Regional Health System welcomes Dr. Sireesha Upadhrasta, Cardiologist, to the medical staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Sireesha Upadhrasta, Cardiologist, to the active medical staff.

She has joined Thibodaux Regional Cardiology Clinic located at 602 North Acadia Road, Suite 101, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4993.

Dr. Upadhrasta received her medical degree from Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences in Ghanpur, Hyderabad, India, and completed her Internal Medicine residency at Saint Agnes Hospital in Baltimore. She also completed a year of Advanced Heart Failure Training at the University of Alabama in Birmingham, Alabama. Additionally, Dr. Upadhrasta completed a Fellowship in Cardiology at Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans. She is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, and is a member of the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.

Dr. Upadhrasta chose to practice at Thibodaux Regional because she feels that she can have a stronger, more focused doctor-patient relationship. She feels that her work at Thibodaux Regional will have a positive community impact and will lead to a diverse and fulfilling practice.