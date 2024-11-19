Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic recognized as an Axonics® Center of Excellence

Thibodaux Regional Urology Clinic has been recognized as an Axonics Center of Excellence by Axonics Inc. The designation recognizes the clinic team, and specifically Dr. Stephanie Hughes for her expertise with Axonics Therapy and her commitment to changing the lives of patients suffering from bladder and bowel dysfunction.

Millions of Americans suffer from overactive bladder and fecal incontinence. Axonics Therapy has been clinically proven to provide rapid and long-lasting relief of symptoms associated with bladder and bowel dysfunction.

The Axonics Center of Excellence program recognizes highly trained and experienced physicians and clinical practices that are committed to patient education and providing exemplary care to achieve optimal clinical outcomes and patient satisfaction.