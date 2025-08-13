Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Dallas Domangue, Anesthesiologist, to the medical staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Dallas Domangue, Anesthesiologist, to the active medical staff.

A native of Houma, Dr. Domangue earned his undergraduate degree from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, and received his medical degree from Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. He completed his Residency in Anesthesiology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Dr. Domangue is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiology.

Dr. Domangue is happy to be back home and have the opportunity to help serve the people of this community. He and his wife grew up near Thibodaux, and met while attending Nicholls State University. Family is important to them, especially since welcoming their first child. Dr. Domangue said he chose to work at Thibodaux Regional because the atmosphere reminds him of the southern hospitality he grew up with, and he is impressed by the hospital’s remarkable growth and the many ways it serves the people of this region.