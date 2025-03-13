Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Kyle Piner, Podiatrist/Foot and Ankle Surgeon, to the medical staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kyle Piner, Podiatrist/Foot and Ankle Surgeon, to the active medical staff. Dr. Piner is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Foot & Ankle Center located 290 Bowie Road, Thibodaux, (985) 493-4990.

Dr. Piner received his Doctorate of Podiatric Medicine degree from New York College of Podiatric Medicine. He completed his Residency in Podiatry at Rochester General Hospital in Rochester, NY. Dr. Piner specializes in all foot and ankle conditions, from sports injuries and general foot pain to major surgical procedures.

Having grown up in Pensacola, FL and living away from the Gulf Coast for the past 15 years, Dr. Piner and his family decided it was time to move closer to home. He says Thibodaux Regional became an obvious choice both personally and professionally, because the health system prioritizes patients and their outcomes while also allowing him to focus on aspects of his specialty that he is most suited for. The team at the Foot and Ankle Center, as well as the hospital, is a dream opportunity, Dr. Piner said, one that he couldn’t say no to.

Dr. Piner and his wife are excited to return close to home and raise their kids in the tight-knit community, and say they can’t wait to see what the future holds in southern Louisiana.