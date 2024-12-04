Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Russ Parks, Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon, to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Russ Parks, Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon, to the active medical staff. Dr. Parks has joined the practice of OrthoLA.

Dr. Parks received his medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and completed his Orthopaedic Surgery Residency at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans. Additionally, Dr. Parks completed a Spine Surgery Fellowship at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. He is a member of the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, the American College of Surgeons, and the National Association of Spine Specialists.

Dr. Parks trained extensively in disorders and injuries of the spine, and offers a comprehensive range of spine treatments designed to address both common and complex conditions. He performs minimally invasive surgeries, as well as motion-preserving options like disc replacement, advanced care for disc herniations, spine fractures, and spinal stenosis. Dr. Parks also specializes in cervical and lumbar decompressions, fusions, and revision spinal surgeries.