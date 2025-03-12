Thibodaux Regional welcomes Dr. Sharis Steib, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist/Pain Management Specialist to the Medical Staff

Thibodaux, Louisiana- March 11, 2025 – Thibodaux Regional Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Sharis Steib, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Specialist (Physiatrist)/Pain Management Specialist, to the active medical staff. Dr. Steib is available to care for patients at Thibodaux Regional Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinic located at 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 1700, Thibodaux, (985) 493.4980 and Thibodaux Regional Pain Clinic, 726 North Acadia Road, Suite 2400, Thibodaux, (985) 493.4080.

A native of Vacherie, Dr. Steib earned her undergraduate degree in Biological Engineering from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. She received her medical degree from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, and completed her Internship in Internal Medicine at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge. Dr. Steib completed her residency in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation as well as a fellowship in Pain Medicine at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, MI.

As a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician, Dr. Steib specializes in the non-operative, conservative management of disorders of the muscles, tendons, ligaments, joints, nerves, brain, and spinal cord. She also specializes in treating various pain conditions. Dr. Steib approaches each patient from the perspective of overall wellness with focus on minimizing pain and disability, and improving function and quality of life. She is able to perform a wide variety of in-office ultrasound-guided procedures.

Dr. Steib is a proud Vacherie native and often boasts about the nurturing nature and culture of her community. She is thrilled to bring her expertise back home and serve the people who played such an integral role in her upbringing. Choosing to practice at Thibodaux Regional allows her to not only give back to the region that shaped her, but also provide compassionate, high-quality care to the people she loves.