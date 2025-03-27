TPSO to host inaugural Law Enforcement Torch Run Car Show and Cookoff benefiting Special Olympics

The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office is gearing up to host its first-ever Law Enforcement Torch Run Car Show and Cookoff benefiting Special Olympics, promising a day filled with excitement, entertainment, and community spirit. This family-friendly event will take place on April 26, 2025, at the Terrebonne Parish Courthouse Square, bringing together athletes, families, and supporters from all walks of life.

Attendees can look forward to an array of activities designed to engage the whole family, including live music from local bands, face painting, delicious food, and more. One of the event’s highlights will be the presence of special guest judge, the Cajun Ninja, known for his lively cooking demonstrations and community involvement.

Organizers are thrilled to offer the community an opportunity to support Special Olympics Louisiana athletes in the Bayou Region while enjoying a day of fellowship and fun. The event aims to raise awareness and funds to benefit local athletes, providing them with the resources and support needed to thrive both on and off the field.

Admission to the event is free, but donations are encouraged to support Special Olympics Louisiana programs. Car registration is $25, and there will be over 30 awards, including Best of Show, Best Interior, Best Engine, and Best Paint. A special award will be given for the “Special Olympics Athletes’ Best Choice Award.”

The cookoff competition welcomes anything goes in three categories: Anything Over Rice, Anything Over Pasta, and Anything Seafood. Team registration is $100.

To register your car, cooking team, or to purchase tickets to attend the event, click here.

For more information, visit www.specialolympicslouisiana.org or contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.