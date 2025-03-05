Tuesday Downtown Houma Makers Markets return to TPL

Local vendors, fresh produce, delicious food, and handmade goods are making a comeback as the Downtown Houma Makers Market returns for the season! Beginning March 11 and running through May, the market will be open every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. at the Terrebonne Parish Main Branch Library.

This community event provides a great opportunity to support local artisans, shop for unique finds, and enjoy fresh, locally sourced products. Hosted in partnership with the Terrebonne Parish Library, the market aims to bring the community together while promoting small businesses and creativity.

For more information, contact Emily Loney at market@mytpl.org or follow the market on Facebook.