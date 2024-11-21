Two Danos leaders recognized in prestigious “40 Under 40” lists

Danos proudly announces that two of its leaders, Melanie Hill and Scott Theriot, have been named to prestigious “40 Under 40” lists for 2024.

Melanie Hill, Danos’ general manager of shale production, was honored in Hart Energy’s Oil and Gas Investor Forty Under 40. This national recognition highlights leaders across the energy sector for their proven leadership and positive impact in their respective organizations. These honorees demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit, creative problem-solving, leadership and community involvement. Hill’s contributions to Danos include expanding the company’s presence in the Rocky Mountain region and streamlining its onshore production operations.

Scott Theriot, Danos’ general manager of supply chain services, was named to Leadership Lafourche’s 2024 Best of Lafourche Forty Under Forty. This award celebrates professionals who excel in their industries and make significant contributions to their communities. With over 18 years of experience in the energy industry, Theriot has led innovative advancements in materials management at Danos, including the launch of i2ms, which leverages technology, automation and artificial intelligence to improve operational efficiencies across industries.

“Developing great people is at the heart of Danos’ purpose, and Melanie and Scott embody that commitment through their impressive achievements,” said CEO Paul Danos. “Their leadership, innovation and commitment to customer service and operational excellence reflect the values that drive our company forward and make a difference in the communities we serve.”

Danos congratulates Hill and Theriot on these well-deserved recognitions and looks forward to their continued contributions to the energy industry.