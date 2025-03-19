Unlock opportunities at Fletcher’s annual Veterans Career and Resource Fair this April

Fletcher Technical Community College is proud to host the Veterans Career and Resource Fair on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at its main campus, located at 1407 Hwy 311, Schriever, LA. The event will be held in the atrium of the main building.

This free event is open to veterans, active-duty service members, and their families, connecting them with career opportunities, essential resources, and support services. Attendees will have the chance to meet with employers, explore job openings, and access valuable community and veteran-focused resources.

Employers and resource agencies in attendance will include:

Performance Contractors – Career paths in skilled trades and construction

Bollinger Shipyards – Opportunities in shipbuilding and maritime industries

US Small Business Administration – Support for veteran entrepreneurs

TEK Systems – IT and technical career pathways

Atmos Energy – Careers in the energy sector

Terrebonne General Health System – Healthcare opportunities and services

Thibodaux Umpires Association – Community engagement and sports officiating

United Veterans League, Purple Heart, American Legion – Veteran advocacy and support

START Corp, The Peoples Patriot Project – Mental health and wellness resources

And many more

Employers interested in participating are encouraged to register in advance to secure a space at this impactful event.

For more information, contact our LaVetCorp Navigator at 985-300-5464 or email tammy.armond@la.gov. You can also contact Fletcher’s Veterans Resource Center at 985-448-9782 or vetcenter@fletcher.edu.

About Fletcher Technical Community College – Fletcher Technical Community College is committed to providing high-quality education and workforce training to meet the needs of students and the community. Through innovative programs and strong industry partnerships, Fletcher prepares students for successful careers in a variety of fields.