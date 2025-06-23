Vandebilt Catholic High School in partnership with Terrebonne General Performance Training Center receives the 2025 Strength of America Award

The National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA) is proud to announce Vandebilt Catholic High School in partnership with Terrebonne General Performance Training Center as a 2025 Strength of America award recipient. This award recognizes Vandebilt Catholic High School to have represented the gold standard in strength and conditioning programs.

Led by Patrick Labat, MS, CSCS, Terrebonne General Performance Training Center Manager, and Amelia Castell, Med, LAT, ATC, CSCS, NSCA-CPT, TSAC-F, Terrebonne General Community Wellness Project Coordinator, to improve Vandebilt Catholic High School’s curriculum, Vandebilt Catholic was measured in four major categories: Supervision, Education, Program, and Facilities. Selected from hundreds of eligible schools, Vandebilt Catholic will be recognized on the NSCA website as having achieved the Strength of America distinction.

The NSCA provides all high schools with concise guidelines. “I am proud to have Terrebonne General Performance Training Center and Vandebilt Catholic High School be part of our ongoing mission to improve the education and programs for all our youth,” says Eric McMahon, the NSCA’s Coaching and Sport Science Program Manager. Vandebilt Catholic High School President, Jeremy Gueldner, states, “Vandebilt Catholic is incredibly proud of our strategic partnership with Terrebonne General Health System. In 2023, we expanded our partnership to include sports performance, giving our student athletes access to experts in strength and conditioning programming, athletic performance, and nutrition. This expanded partnership has been transformative for our student athletes and our overall athletic program, putting us on the cutting edge of athletic performance. We have seen the benefits of this partnership in the weight room and on the field of play. Adding these programs to our existing agreement for athletic trainers has allowed us to have a holistic approach to training and recovery, ultimately leading to Vandebilt Catholic being recognized with the Strength of America Award from the National Strength and Conditioning Association. We look forward to future growth and collaboration with Terrebonne General Health System. ”

“We’re incredibly proud to be recognized for our Performance Training Center and the positive impact it’s making through our partnership with Vandebilt Catholic High School. This award is a reflection of our commitment to helping young athletes grow stronger, safer, and more confident—both on and off the field,” says Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO.

Congratulations to Vandebilt Catholic High School in partnership with Terrebonne General Performance Training Center, and for an updated list of Strength of America award winners, visit NSCA.com.