Vanessa Davidson, BSN, CVRN-BC honored with the 2025 Louisiana State Nurses Association 40 Under 40 Rising Star Award

Terrebonne General Health System congratulates Vanessa Davidson, BSN, CVRN-BC, for being recognized as one of the 40 Under 40 Rising Star Recipients from the Louisiana State Nurses Association for 2025.

The LSNA Rising Star Award recognizes the future leaders of nursing in Louisiana by honoring 40 outstanding nurse leaders who are 40 years of age and under, exemplify dedication to the nursing profession, and demonstrate exceptional leadership qualities.

Davidson has been a member of the Terrebonne General team for 13 years. She began as a staff Nurse, then worked as the Clinical Coordinator of the Telemetry Department, and shortly after that, transitioned into the Nurse Director Role of the Telemetry Department. She is a board-certified Cardiovascular RN and a member of the Louisiana Organization of Nurse Leaders. Her leadership is prevalent in her nursing role, especially through the five COVID surges and the direct impact of Hurricane Ida. Davidson is an asset to Terrebonne General and works hard to put her nurses on a path of success.

“This prestigious recognition highlights Vanessa’s dedication, leadership, and profound impact on nursing and healthcare.” Said Phyllis Peoples, President and CEO. “Her commitment to excellence and innovation continues to inspire those around her, and we are honored to have her on our team.”