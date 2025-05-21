Women’s Giving Circle awards record-breaking $178,000 in grants to local nonprofits supporting women, children, and families

The spirit of generosity was on full display this week as the Mother Teresa Women’s Giving Circle (WGC) celebrated its annual grant presentation, awarding a record-breaking $178,000 to eight local nonprofits serving women, children, and families in our community.

Each year, the Catholic Foundation of South Louisiana’s Women’s Giving Circle pools donations from its members, with 100% of member contributions directly supporting local nonprofits. This collective giving model allows members to create a powerful, unified impact, supporting programs and services that uplift those in need.

This year’s grant recipients are:

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux, Mobile Pantry – $50,000

Bayou Land Families Helping Families – $10,000

Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma- Thibodaux, St. Lucy Child Development Center – $16,000

St. Vincent de Paul Tri Parish Pharmacy – $20,000

CASA of Terrebonne – $15,000

Second Harvest Food Bank – Feeding South Louisiana – $50,000

In addition to the WGC’s member-funded grants, proceeds from last year’s Cookies & Crumpets fundraising event were also distributed, providing an additional $12,000 to Children’s Water Safety. This beloved event, which brings the community together over tea and treats, has become a cherished way to support the WGC’s mission of giving back.

Adding to the evening’s excitement, the Children’s Chapter of the Women’s Giving Circle presented their own contribution. Through their lemonade stand fundraisers, these young philanthropists raised $6,610.37, which was awarded to Catholic Charities of Houma-Thibodaux, learning early the joy and impact of giving back to their community.

“Our Women’s Giving Circle is proof that when women—and children—come together with a shared purpose, we can create powerful, lasting change,” said Amy Ponson, CEO of the Catholic Foundation. “We are deeply grateful to our members and supporters who continue to make these record-breaking moments possible. The Women’s Giving Circle invites all women in the community to learn more and consider joining this movement of generosity. For more information, visit: catholicfoundationsl.org.