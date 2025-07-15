Young professionals unite for community impact

As part of their ongoing mission to foster leadership and service among emerging business leaders, the Bayou Region Young Professionals are inviting members and community volunteers to take part in a hands-on service event at the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. The event will be held on Saturday, July 26, 2025, from 8:00 to 11:00 a.m. at 922 Sunset Avenue in Houma.

Participants will assist with sorting, packing, and organizing food donations to support local families in need. The effort reflects the Young Professionals’ commitment to civic engagement and community impact across Terrebonne Parish, while also supporting the Food Bank’s mission to feed the hungry in Terrebonne Parish through local food and monetary donations, a network of charitable organizations, and broad community involvement in the fight against hunger.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to sign up in advance using the following form: https://forms.gle/gizuA7nCKPqm79tw8