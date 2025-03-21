10th Annual Bayou Culinary Showcase set for April

The Louisiana Restaurant Association (LRA) Bayou Chapter is proud to announce its 10th Annual Bayou Culinary Showcase, presented by Explore Houma and B&G Foods/Taco Bell, taking place on Thursday, April 10, from 6-8 PM at Cypress Columns in Gray, LA. This premier culinary event brings together some of the finest restaurants in the Bayou Region for an evening of exceptional food, live music, chef cooking demonstrations, and exciting auctions—all in support of the LRA Education Foundation and its ProStart® program.

ProStart is a nationally recognized, two-year culinary and restaurant management curriculum offered in 60 high schools across Louisiana, including two in the Bayou area: Lafourche Parish School District ProStart andTerrebonne Career & Technical High School. This dynamic program inspires high school juniors and seniors to pursue careers in the hospitality industry. Many graduates go on to study at the John Folse Culinary Institute at Nicholls State University, and the LRA Education Foundation awards more scholarships toProStart students attending John Folse than any other culinary or hospitality program in the state.

Guests at the Bayou Culinary Showcase will enjoy signature dishes from top local restaurants, with LRA member chefs competing for the coveted People’s Choice Award. The lineup so far includes:

Cinclare

Fremin’s/Flanagan’s – Fried Crawfish Étouffée Boulettes with Cream Cheese and Pepper Jelly

– Fried Crawfish Étouffée Boulettes with Cream Cheese and Pepper Jelly Bourgeois Meat Market – Crawfish Boudin

– Crawfish Boudin Spahr’s

3 Piers Seafood – Special Fish Dish

– Special Fish Dish Cypress Columns – White Chocolate Bread Pudding

– White Chocolate Bread Pudding Big Mike’s BBQ

Rouses Market – Crawfish Reilly

– Crawfish Reilly Lafourche Parish Career Magnet Center ProStart – Bang Bang Shrimp Wraps

– Bang Bang Shrimp Wraps Off the Hook

Adding to the excitement, special guests DJ Rhett and The Cajun Ninja will be in attendance, bringing their signature entertainment to the event. Live music will be provided by Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous.

The LRA extends its gratitude to its generous sponsors, including Presenting Sponsors Explore Houma and B&G Food Enterprises/Taco Bell, Gold Sponsors Ben E. Keith Co. and LRA Workers’ Comp, and Silver Sponsors First American Bank, Performance Foodservice New Orleans, PFG-Caro Houma, Rouses Markets, and S&W Foods.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $35 at the door. VIP tables for eight are available for $500. Cash bar.

For tickets and event details, visit: Bayou Culinary Showcase -Events Page – Louisiana Restaurant Association