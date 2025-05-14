3rd Annual Louisiana Blackberry Festival returns this weekend, supporting local children in need

The 3rd Annual Louisiana Blackberry Festival is returning to Houma this weekend!

“Come pass a good time at the Blackberry Festival! Get ready for a beautiful atmosphere and explore various vendors offering unique crafts, live music, a foam party, kids zone, and more. And, of course, let’s not forget the highlight of the day – our blackberry-infused treats!” reads a statement from the Louisiana Blackberry Festival. “Mais yeah, it’s fun for the whole family!”

Onsite, there will be delicious food and refreshing drinks available, including the beloved blackberry dumplings, blackberry turnovers, jambalaya, hamburgers, hot dogs, and more. Entrance to the festival is $5, and kids 2 and under get in for free. Money raised at the festival goes towards supporting MacDonell Childrens’ Services, The Houma Shrine Club, and The Helio Foundation.

“Join us in making a difference at this year’s Louisiana Blackberry Festival, a celebration of community, culture, and delicious blackberries,” reads another statement from the festival. “This festival is more than just fun; it’s about supporting the children at MacDonell Children’s Services.”

Photos provided by Explore Houma.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, May 17, 2025 at their new location, 86 Valhi Blvd, Houma, LA 70360 (Wetlands Discovery Center). The festival will run from 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM. The live music lineup is as follows:

11:00 AM – Danny Alexander Blues Band

1:45 PM – Shalubee Shuffle

4:45 PM – Dirty Water Blues

MacDonell Children’s Services is a residential home for children whose circumstances leave them in need of a safe, loving and nurturing environment in Terrebonne Parish. While in their care, children can count on being physically secure, fed in mind, body and spirit, and empowered with the hope and optimism needed by everyone to move forward into successful adulthood.

Photos provided.

To learn more about MacDonnell Children’s Services, please visit their official website. For more information about the Louisiana Blackberry Festival, please visit their Facebook page.