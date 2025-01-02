8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding to return to Houma in 2025

Thibodaux Regional Cancer Institute has announced that the 8 Seconds to Glory Champion Bull Riding will return to the Houma this January– come pass a good time while supporting an excellent cause.

“I had a friend who survived cancer, and then I was diagnosed myself,” said event organizer James Pierce in a previous interview. “The Thibodaux Regional Cancer Center saved my life. I am living proof of our motto that early detection does save lives, so we really want to host a fun event that is also educational for our community.”

The event will host more than thirty professional bull riders from all over the country, including states such as Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, Mississippi, and Alabama. Several local bull riders from Louisiana will be highlighted in the event as well.

2025’s first 8 Seconds to Glory event will take place at the Barry P. Bonvillain Civic Center in Houma on January 11, 2025, starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can now be purchased here.

For more information about the event, please visit the 8 Seconds to Glory or Thibodaux Regional Facebook page.