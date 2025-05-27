A Hunter’s Dream: Cajun Heritage Festival returns to Larose for 48th year next weekend

The Cajun Heritage Festival, one of the largest decoy shows in Louisiana, will return to Larose for its 48th year next weekend.

Hunters, carvers, and anyone with an interest in local history are invited to come learn more about the tradition of decoy carving at the festival– and explore the hundreds of uniquely-designed decoys from multiple generations of artists on display.

Photos provided.

There will also be live carving demonstrations, duck calling contests, traditional Cajun food, and more. The main event will be a raffle for the $3,000 Mallard Hen Decorative Gunner Decoy, carved by champion carver Ronnie Zint. Raffle tickets are $1 and may be purchased by calling (985) 228-0845.

The Cajun Heritage Festival will take place on June 6, 7, and 8, 2025 at the Larose Regional Park and Civic Center. The festival is free and open to the public.

For more information, please visit the Cajun Heritage Festival on Facebook.