A Taste of Love: Honoring mom’s legacy at Ya Momma’s Dish and Dash

For the second year in a row, Bless Your Heart Nonprofit pays homage to our mothers by hosting the annual 5k and Cook Off. The Dash, a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run, will wind through the neighborhoods around the Larose Civic Center. Meanwhile, under the pavilion at Larose Regional Park, the air will fill with the aroma of simmering spices and the clatter of cookware as a unique Cajun cook-off honors the culinary legacy of our mothers. Ya Momma’s Dish and Dash invites chefs and home cooks alike to prepare dishes inspired by their mothers or a maternal figure who influenced their love of food.

The competition is as much about creativity as it is about tradition, showcasing the rich flavors of Cajun cuisine. With no restrictions on what can be cooked, participants will bring their best dishes to the table, competing for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place (judged awards), “Best on the Bayou” (chosen by the people), and “En Cachette” (selected by a secret judge).

Included in the entry fee, participants will receive two event shirts, access to all activities, and the chance to taste some of the Bayou Region’s finest dishes. Attendees can sample different creations and cast their vote for the dish they believe deserves the “Best on the Bayou” title.

All proceeds from the event will support Bless Your Heart Nonprofit’s mission to enrich lives and inspire hope by addressing social, educational, and financial needs in the community. Register for the Dash, a 5K and 1-mile Fun Run here. Cook Off registration can be found here. The Larose Regional Park is located at 307 E 5th St., Larose.