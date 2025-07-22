America’s oldest fishing tournament returns to Grand Isle for 97th year

America’s oldest fishing tournament is returning to Grand Isle this weekend.

The legendary 97th International Tarpon Rodeo will run from July 24–26, 2025 in Grand Isle, promising a bigger-than-ever event as they approach 100 years.

“Founded in 1928, the Tarpon Rodeo brings together anglers and families for three incredible days of fishing, food, music, games, and Gulf Coast fun,” reads a statement from the festival. “This is more than a tournament — it’s a coastal celebration you don’t want to miss.”

Anglers from across the country will compete for a $10,000 Grand Prize, in divisions for tarpon, redfish, trout, shoreline anglers, and junior fishermen. Not coming to fish? There will also be crab races, live music, and local food and crafts to enjoy.

“In our almost 100 year history, the rodeo has faced interruptions due to significant events, including World War II, the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, the COVID-19 pandemic, and Hurricane Ida in 2021,” continued festival organizers. “Despite these challenges, the event has consistently rebounded, symbolizing the resilience of the Grand Isle community. We stand by our commitment to preserving the island’s unique coastal environment and ensuring the rodeo’s legacy for future generations.”

The festival and weigh-ins at the Tarpon Rodeo Pavilion and Hurricane Hole Marina in Grand Isle. For registration, rules, and the full schedule of events, please visit their website.