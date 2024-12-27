Are you ready… for weenie spaghetti

By Tara Morvant

Houma is serving up fun, flavor, and community spirit once again with the return of the Second Annual Weenie Spaghetti Fest! Mark your calendars for Saturday, January 11, and prepare to indulge in a one-of-a-kind culinary celebration right here in Louisiana’s Bayou Country!

This quirky and delicious event combines two of the most comforting staples: hot dogs and spaghetti. It’s not just about the food—it’s about bringing together family, friends, and visitors to celebrate Houma’s community in a unique and memorable way. Whether you’re a foodie looking to try something new or just out for a fun time, the Weenie Spaghetti Fest promises something for everyone.

Here’s what you can look forward to at this year’s fest:

Tasty Weenie Spaghetti Dishes : Local chefs and community groups will showcase their spin on this comforting classic. From traditional plates to creative twists, your taste buds are in for a treat. $10 per person gets you all the weenie spaghetti ya want! If you’re over 21, that $10 also gains you entry into the Bloody Mary contest!

: Local chefs and community groups will showcase their spin on this comforting classic. From traditional plates to creative twists, your taste buds are in for a treat. $10 per person gets you all the weenie spaghetti ya want! If you’re over 21, that $10 also gains you entry into the Bloody Mary contest! Live Music & Entertainment : Enjoy the sounds of talented local artists as you sip and savor your way through the festival. This year’s lineup includes the Kerry Thibodaux Band and Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous!

: Enjoy the sounds of talented local artists as you sip and savor your way through the festival. This year’s lineup includes the Kerry Thibodaux Band and Nonc Nu & Da Wild Matous! Local Vendors : Browse handmade goods, crafts, and treats from Houma’s talented artisans.

: Browse handmade goods, crafts, and treats from Houma’s talented artisans. Community Connection: Put on by Luminate Houma, half of the proceeds from the event support Flood the Love nonprofit, with the other half used to put on live entertainment each month, making it a great way to give back while enjoying yourself.

Grab your friends and family, and join us at the Courthouse Square in Downtown Houma on Saturday, January 11, 2025, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for a day filled with laughter, good eats, and unforgettable memories. We’ll see you there—bring your appetite!

For more information, click here.